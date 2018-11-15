Open
Thursday, November 15, 2018
BIG 3: Gas Prices Dropping, Snow in STL & Millennial Monopoly

BIG 3: Gas Prices Dropping, Snow in STL & Millennial Monopoly

1. A gallon of gas was at a four-year high of two-dollars-and-90-cents in October, but has plummeted since then because of growing oil supplies.

2. About half a foot of snow has fallen in parts of the St. Louis metro area Thursday.

3. Hasbro is introducing Monopoly for Millennials with the tag line, “Adulting is hard.”

