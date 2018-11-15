Open
AP Top News at 12:10 a.m. EST

The Latest: At least 55,000 ballots in Senate hand recount

California fire has claimed 63 as missing list grows to 631

Bitter battle for Florida Senate seat goes to hand recount

AP source: Whitaker told Graham that Mueller probe to go on

Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it’s a lie

Snowstorm slows evening commute in New York City

The Latest: Last Khmer Rouge leaders get 2nd life sentence

North Korea says it has tested ‘ultramodern tactical weapon’

FDA to crack down on menthol cigarettes, flavored vapes

Facebook says it’s better at detecting rule violations

