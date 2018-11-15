Thursday, November 15, 2018
AP Top International News at 12:00 a.m. EST
2018-11-15
The Latest: Last Khmer Rouge leaders get 2nd life sentence
Tribunal to decide genocide, other verdicts over Khmer Rouge
North Korea says it has tested ‘ultramodern tactical weapon’
More caravan migrants arrive in Tijuana, brace for long stay
UK’s defiant May tells critics it’s her Brexit deal or chaos
China woos Pacific islands with loans, showcase projects
Report details damage to ancient Yemeni archaeological sites
US cutting counterterror forces in Africa
Bangladesh scraps Rohingya return, says no one wants to go
New Zealand makes biggest cocaine bust in banana shipment