Cora gets new deal from Red Sox through 2021 season

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox rewarded manager Alex Cora for winning a World Series in his first year with the team, giving him a new contract with an additional guaranteed year through the 2021 season.

The deal containing the extension was announced Wednesday by Boston also includes a club option for 2022.

In his first season as a major league manager, Cora guided the Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 victories and the team’s fourth championship in 15 seasons.

He finished second in the AL Manager of the Year voting announced Tuesday.

