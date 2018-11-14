Brad Paisley To Debut His New Single ‘Bucked Off’ At Tonight’s CMAs

Yesterday, you may have saw that Brad Paisley released his new song, “Bucked Off” which was written by himself, Chris DuBois and Kelley Lovelace. Before the release, however, Brad told us that the new single reminds him of “the reason I wanted to do country music.” It can categorized as a throwback “honky-tonk song,” and he admits that he hopes he’ll hear the song coming out of Nashville’s famous bars when walking down Broadway.

“I love the throwback thing right now,” Paisley says. “You can’t have too much of that for me. What we wound up with, and I think that’s magical, is, if you turn the song on in the verse, it’s the country-est thing on the radio, and then if you turn it on in the chorus, it’s about the rockin’-est thing on the radio right now.”

Check out Brad’s new single here and also hear it on tonight’s CMA Awards on ABC 30 here in St. Louis and let us know if you like it at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman