Authorities: Prosecuting Ohio massacre case could last years

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say prosecuting an Ohio family of four arrested in the gruesome slayings of eight people from another family could take years.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk says the investigation into the 2016 killings is one of the most complicated and extensive in Ohio’s history.

Junk also says it’s possible that pre-trial publicity could force the case to be moved to another county.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday a grand jury indicted four members of the Wagner family on aggravated murder charges. He says they could be sentenced to death if convicted.

DeWine gave scant detail about why the victims were killed but said the custody of a young child played a role.