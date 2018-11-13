Wolf taken to Isle Royale National Park this fall dies

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A gray wolf relocated this fall from the Minnesota mainland to Isle Royale National Park has died.

The male wolf was among four taken to the Lake Superior island park from the Grand Portage Chippewa reservation. It’s part of a multi-year effort to rebuild the Isle Royale wolf population, which has fallen sharply in recent years.

Officials said Tuesday that the male wolf’s collar had been sending false mortality signals since it was released on the island, despite evidence the animal was alive and on the move.

But late last month, the collar indicated the wolf was no longer roaming. Crews tracked him down and found his body. The cause of death wasn’t immediately clear. A necropsy was planned.

Officials say other three relocated wolves are doing well.