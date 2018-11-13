The Latest: Reports say UK, EU negotiators seal Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on negotiations over Britain’s exit from the European Union (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

British and Irish media say U.K. and EU negotiators have reached an agreement on a proposed Brexit deal to resolve the main outstanding issue of the Irish border.

Irish national broadcaster RTE says the two sides have agreed on proposals to keep the border free of customs posts and other obstacles.

British media say the Cabinet will consider whether to agree to it at a special meeting on Wednesday. Downing St. did not immediately confirm the meeting.

Prime Minister Theresa May told the Cabinet earlier Tuesday that “a small number of issues” remained to be dealt with.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, and Britain is keen to seal a deal this fall.

If the U.K. Cabinet backs a deal, it will then need approval from all 28 EU nations and from the British and European parliaments.

___

10:20 a.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s deputy says Britain and the European Union are “almost within touching distance” of a Brexit deal after another late-night negotiating session.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington says it’s “possible but not at all definite” that the two sides can reach agreement this week.

Britain wants to seal a deal this fall, so that Parliament has time to vote on it before the U.K. leaves the bloc on March 29. The European Parliament also has to approve any agreement.

Negotiators have been meeting late into the night in Brussels in a bid to close the remaining gaps. May’s Cabinet is meeting Tuesday for an update.

Differences remain between Britain and the bloc over how to ensure the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland remains open after Brexit.