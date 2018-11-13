Only on AP: Bloomberg charts aggressive timeline on 2020 bid

NEW YORK (AP) — Having spent a fortune to help elect Democrats this fall, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is declaring lifetime allegiance to the Democratic Party as he outlines an aggressive timeline for deciding whether to run for president.

The 76-year-old billionaire told The Associated Press on Tuesday that January or February would be “as late as you can do it.”

He added: “I think I know why I would want to run. I think I know what I think this country should do and what I would do. But I just don’t know whether it’s possible.”

Bloomberg spent more than $110 million to help elect Democrats this fall. He would bring limitless resources and a pragmatic approach to governing to the 2020 presidential campaign.