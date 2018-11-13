German Playboy regrets misquoting Morricone in interview

BERLIN (AP) — The German edition of Playboy magazine says a freelance reporter may have misquoted Ennio Morricone in an interview published in its latest edition, in which the legendary Italian film composer appears to blast director Quentin Tarantino and the Oscars ceremony.

In a statement Tuesday, German Playboy said that “based on the information now at our disposal, we must unfortunately assume that the words spoken in the interview have, in part, been reproduced incorrectly.” Editor-in-chief Florian Boitin said he regretted if Morricone was “portrayed in a false light.”

The interview, published last week, quoted the 90-year-old composer referring to Tarantino — who he’s regularly worked with — as a “cretin” who stole ideas from others.

Morricone has denied criticizing Tarantino, his films or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.