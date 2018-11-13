Tuesday, November 13, 2018
AP Top Health News at 12:28 a.m. EST
2018-11-13
Gene-edited food is coming, but will shoppers buy?
Juul halts store sales of some flavored e-cigarettes
More US kids get paralyzing illness, cause is still unknown
No accounting for these tastes: Artificial flavors a mystery
Mayo Clinic receives record $200M gift from Michigan donor
WHO official predicts 6 more months battling Ebola in Congo
New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger
Amid drug crisis, spiritual first responders hit the streets
AP Interview: US VP’s wife champions art therapy in Japan
More leeway for states to expand inpatient mental health