Nets’ LeVert sustains apparent severe right leg injury

Monday, November 12, 2018
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nets guard Caris LeVert sustained what appeared to be a severe right leg injury during the second quarter of Brooklyn’s game against Minnesota on Monday night and was taken to a hospital.

LeVert was racing back to try to block a shot and his leg bent awkwardly when he landed. He was taken off the court on a stretcher with some teammates in tears.

The Nets said LeVert would undergo a full evaluation at the hospital and further updates would be issued as available.

LeVert entered the game as the Nets’ leading scorer with 19 points per game.

