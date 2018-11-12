In Mexico caravan, LGBTQ migrants stick together for safety

MATIAS ROMERO, Mexico (AP) — Dozens of transgender women and gay men in the caravan moving through Mexico with hopes of seeking asylum in the United States have banded together for protection — not from the uncertainty of a journey fraught with danger from the gangs who prey on migrants but from their fellow travelers.

They are fleeing violence and discrimination back home because of their gender identity or sexual orientation, and the LGBTQ migrants have found the journey north to be just as threatening amid catcalls and even physical abuse.

Many of the migrants in the caravan say they joined because it offers safety in numbers. The 50 or so LGBTQ migrants stick together, and say that they, too, have banded together for safety — a sort of caravan within the caravan.