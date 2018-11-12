Open
Close
Monday, November 12, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Centrist Democrat Kyrsten Sinema flips Arizona Senate seat

Centrist Democrat Kyrsten Sinema flips Arizona Senate seat

Kyrsten Sinema pulled off the Democratic Party’s biggest win of the election by running as a centrist.

Her victory in the Arizona Senate race is a contrast to some other high-profile liberals who tried to turn red states like Georgia and Texas blue. Sinema became the victor over Republican Martha McSally on Monday after a slow count of mail-in ballots.

Sinema is an openly bisexual former Green Party activist who remade herself into a centrist.

She ran promising to be a nonpartisan problem-solver and hitting McSally over her vote to weaken protection for people with pre-existing medical conditions. She did not attack President Donald Trump and treaded lightly on immigration.

That’s a volatile issue in Arizona with its growing, Democratic-leaning immigrant population.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC