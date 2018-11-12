Centrist Democrat Kyrsten Sinema flips Arizona Senate seat

Kyrsten Sinema pulled off the Democratic Party’s biggest win of the election by running as a centrist.

Her victory in the Arizona Senate race is a contrast to some other high-profile liberals who tried to turn red states like Georgia and Texas blue. Sinema became the victor over Republican Martha McSally on Monday after a slow count of mail-in ballots.

Sinema is an openly bisexual former Green Party activist who remade herself into a centrist.

She ran promising to be a nonpartisan problem-solver and hitting McSally over her vote to weaken protection for people with pre-existing medical conditions. She did not attack President Donald Trump and treaded lightly on immigration.

That’s a volatile issue in Arizona with its growing, Democratic-leaning immigrant population.