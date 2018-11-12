Open
Close
Monday, November 12, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EST

AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EST

Centrist Democrat Kyrsten Sinema flips Arizona Senate seat

Picking up another seat, Dems ride high on slow roll of wins

Whitaker will consult with ethics officials over recusal

Roger Stone associate expects to be charged in Mueller probe

‘Public hanging’ remark puts spotlight on Miss. Senate race

In Georgia, a certification deadline and another court fight

US colleges attracting fewer new students from abroad

Liz Cheney poised for ascent into Republican leadership

Pence, Abe agree on Nkorea sanction, Indo-Pacific projects

Trump largely alone as world leaders take aim at nationalism

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC