Japan beats MLB All-Stars 12-6 to take 2-0 series lead

TOKYO (AP) — Yuki Yanagita homered and drove in four runs Saturday to lead Japan to a 12-6 win over the MLB All-Stars and a 2-0 lead in the six-game exhibition series.

Yanagita, who hit a game-ending two-run homer in Friday’s 7-6 win, singled in a run in the first inning at Tokyo Dome and hit a two-run homer in the third to give his team a 5-0 lead.

Yanagita singled in another run in the fifth when Japan scored four more runs to take a commanding 9-0 lead.

Enrique Hernandez and Kevin Pillar drove in runs in the seventh and J. T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning.

Japan starter Naoyuki Uwasawa picked up the win after striking out seven and giving up one run on four hits over five innings.

MLB starter Erasmo Ramirez took the loss, giving up five runs on six hits over three innings.

The series continues Sunday with another game in Tokyo, followed by one game in Hiroshima on Tuesday and two games in Nagoya on Wednesday and Thursday.

