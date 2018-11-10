Defense powers No. 1 Alabama past No. 18 MSU, 24-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Josh Jacobs ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass and No. 1 Alabama had its second straight shutout in a 24-0 victory over No. 18 Mississippi State on Saturday.

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still battling a gimpy right knee, the Crimson Tide (10-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 1 CFP) turned to defense for another vintage performance.

The offense raced to a fast start but mostly stalled from there against the Bulldogs (6-4, 2-4) and the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense.

Tagovailoa started the fourth quarter on a stationary bike after getting his right knee checked out in the medical tent following a hard hit. He didn’t return and wasn’t needed, mainly because of a defense that was overshadowed much of the season by an offense that had led the nation in scoring much of the season.

Fresh from a 29-0 victory over No. 9 LSU, the Tide defense hasn’t allowed a point in nine-plus quarters.

Alabama had five sacks and Mississippi State had four in a rough day for both quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa was a 14-of-21 passing for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble on a botched exchange with Damien Harris.

Backup Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Jacobs ran for 97 yards on 20 carries as Alabama. He scored on a 1-yard run and a 14-yard catch.

The Bulldogs stuffed Harris on the goal line on a late fourth-down attempt.

Nick Fitzgerald was 11 of 20 for 125 yards for Mississippi State, which gained 44 just yards on 30 rushes.

Alabama scored touchdowns on its first two drives, consuming more than 10 minutes combined with 156 yards. The Bulldogs mostly held the Tide’s prolific offense in check after that.

Alabama outgained Mississippi State 305-169 in total yards.

The Tide’s third TD was set up by a fumbled punt return at Mississippi State’s 27 in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: Penalties helped cost opportunities to make this game close as Bulldogs couldn’t cash in on several promising drives. Kylin Hill had a 38-yard run but the running game couldn’t get much going beyond that.

Alabama: Didn’t have a play longer than 25 yards on offense. Defense had 10 tackles for loss and Alabama didn’t commit a penalty.

HOME STREAK

Alabama matched the school record with its 24th consecutive home victory. The mark was initially set from 1971-74 at Legion Field and Bryant-Denny Stadium.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts Arkansas in another SEC West matchup.

Alabama hosts The Citadel in what should amount to a break before the Auburn game.

