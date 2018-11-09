Report: Twins’ Joe Mauer retiring after 15 seasons

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A published report says Minnesota Twins star Joe Mauer has decided to retire after 15 seasons.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Mauer has taken out an ad in its Sunday paper to announce his retirement. The newspaper reports that Mauer says in the ad that his decision “came down to my health and my family.”

Mauer is 35 and his eight-year, $184 million contract expired after this season.

Mauer’s adviser, Ron Shapiro, declined to comment on the report. He said he would let Mauer confirm it when he is prepared to.

