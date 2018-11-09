Kuchar builds a 2-shot lead at Mayakoba Classic

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Matt Kuchar had a 7-under 64 with a fortunate bogey on his card to build a two-shot lead over big-hitting rookie Cameron Champ on Friday in Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Kuchar surged into the mix with five straight birdies on the front nine. He was leading by one when his tee shot sailed well to right under bushes near a bed of rocks. He took a penalty drop in a precarious spot, chipped out into the rough and escaped with no more worse than bogey when he holed a 35-foot putt.

Champ, going for his second victory this season, played in the morning and had a 62 with a bogey on his final hole.

Kuchar was at 14-under 128.

Jordan Spieth missed the cut in his final event of the year.