Hear the one about Trump? You’ve probably heard a lot

NEW YORK (AP) — Did you hear the one about President Donald Trump? Or, more precisely, did you hear all 3,128 jokes?

A think tank that has studied the content of late-night comedy for the past 26 years says Trump was the butt of more jokes in 2017 than any other public figure has for a single year. By a lot.

He beat the previous record of 1,816, set by Trump as a presidential candidate in 2016. The Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University, which released the study Friday, says the record-holder before that was President Bill Clinton in 1998, the year of Monica Lewinsky.

The study looked at the opening monologues of Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah.