BIG 3: CA Wildfires, Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade & Backstreet’s Back

1. Areas of Malibu, California are now under mandatory evacuations due to the Woolsey Fire — of a handful of fires scorching the state.
2. Preparations are underway for the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
. @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade, Turkey Day just wouldn't be the same without it: https://t.co/Sbgflu3mop. #LookinGoodLewis #MacysParade
— Homewood Suites (@HomewoodSuites) November 9, 2018
3. The Backstreet Boys are BACK! They’re coming to the Enterprise Center during The DNA Tour.
Backstreet Boys' new 'DNA' tour coming to Enterprise Center https://t.co/cQj59GAhks pic.twitter.com/0Vv81QIVRB
— Go! Magazine (@GoSTL) November 9, 2018