Friday, November 9, 2018
Friday, November 9, 2018

BIG 3: CA Wildfires, Macy's Thanksgiving Parade & Backstreet's Back

1. Areas of Malibu, California are now under mandatory evacuations due to the Woolsey Fire — of a handful of fires scorching the state.

2. Preparations are underway for the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

3. The Backstreet Boys are BACK! They’re coming to the Enterprise Center during The DNA Tour.

