Missouri diocese abuse inquiry names 33 priests, brothers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri, has released the names of 33 priests and religious brothers found through a sexual abuse investigation to be “credibly accused” or removed from ministry in the diocese.

The names were released Monday by Bishop W. Shawn McKnight. The list includes 25 priests from the diocese, three priests from other areas who previously served in the Jefferson City diocese, and five members of a religious order.

Fourteen of the 33 men named are dead. Many of them are elderly. The diocese says the most recent case of physical sexual abuse found in the investigation occurred in 1997.

McKnight says in a statement that while many of the incidents occurred years ago, the pain is still a reality for victims and their loved ones.