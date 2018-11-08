Democrats promise congressional action on gun control

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly ascendant House Democrats are promising congressional action on gun control. This comes amid amid a rash of mass shootings, including a late-night assault at a California bar that killed 12 people.

Measures including expanded background checks and a ban on assault-style weapons are likely to reach the House floor when Democrats retake control after eight years of Republican rule.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, the Democratic leader who is running for a second stint as House speaker, vowed to push for a range of actions to stem gun violence. The measures could win approval in the Democratic-controlled House next year but will face opposition from the Republican-controlled Senate and the White House.