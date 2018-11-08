Conservatives push for change after GOP loses the House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Nancy Pelosi is trying to wrangle another go-round as House speaker. And on the Republican side of the House, Kevin McCarthy faces a challenge from conservative Freedom Caucus co-founder Jim Jordan to lead the new GOP minority.

Republicans lost the House majority in this week’s midterm elections, and conservatives are blaming the GOP establishment and angling for changes. McCarthy burned up the phone lines Thursday shoring up his support. And down ballot, the GOP will add a familiar name to the leadership lineup — Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney who announced her bid for the No. 3 GOP leadership spot.

Democrats have a narrow majority, so Pelosi has little room for error as she rounds up the 218 votes needed.