BIG 3: Mass Shooting in CA, Duck Boat Captain Indicted & 12lb Baby Born

1. Thirteen people are dead in California, including a Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy and a gunman, following a mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar.



2. Charges have been filed against the captain of a Missouri tourist boat that sank and killed 17 people, including nine people from an Indiana family.

Feds indict captain in fatal Branson duck boat accidenthttps://t.co/HOrFmIJ9Dx pic.twitter.com/TQfpuUL7Ki — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) November 8, 2018

3. An Australian mom gave birth to a baby weighing 12 pounds and six ounces.

A Sydney mum has given birth to one of Australia's biggest babies. https://t.co/BgFxSomUMa #7News pic.twitter.com/gquCKcsprn — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) November 5, 2018