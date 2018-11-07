Democrats knock holes in Republican wall of state control

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican wall that has stood in state capitols for much of the past decade now has a few holes in it.

Democrats flipped control of seven gubernatorial offices and about a half-dozen state legislative chambers in Tuesday’s first midterm elections of President Donald Trump’s tenure.

Yet those victories didn’t quite reach the lofty goals of an anticipated blue wave. That left both major parties with reasons for hope as they look ahead to another pivotal battle in 2020.

Some of the biggest wins for Democrats came in the Midwest, where they defeated Republican Govs. Scott Walker in Wisconsin and Bruce Rauner in Illinois and picked up open Republican governor’s seats in Michigan and Kansas.

Democrats also flipped control of governor’s offices being vacated by Republicans in Maine, Nevada and New Mexico.