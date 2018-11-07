Concerts abroad to honor Poland’s independence, composers

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s largest music publisher is commemorating the centennial of the country’s independence by hosting concerts abroad that feature the work of modern Polish composers.

The 11 concerts scheduled to take place on Sunday in foreign venues that include London, Melbourne and New York will highlight the music of composers such as Henryk Mikolaj Gorecki, Wojciech Kilar and Krzysztof Penderecki.

PWM Edition Director Daniel Cichy said Wednesday the concerts came about with the recognition that music is the “most beautiful and most complete means of celebrating.”

Nov. 11 is Poland’s Independence Day, marking the day in 1918 when Poland’s century of division among foreign powers ended along with World War I.

Poland is celebrating 100 years of anniversary with plenty of pomp, and the centenary of Armistice Day is bringing dozens of world leaders to Paris.