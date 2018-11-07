Open
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Drops Parody Song ‘Before She Bleats’

photo: Kevin Mazur/ WireImage

Yes, the headline is real. And it doesn’t sound pretty. Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher released a parody song called “Before She Bleats”. You probably could’ve guessed it’s a about a deer hunt since it’s that time of year, and it’s set to Carrie’s “Before He Cheats”. It’s okay to go ahead and assume that Mike isn’t a great singer, hence the reason parodies tend to be funnier that way. But just be ready. He’s not delivering a Grammy-like performance.

There’s also a video. It features clips of him and some guys out hunting deer, and there are shots of him in the studio singing. That’s probably so you know it’s really his voice. Check it out here courtesy of the Catchin’ Deers Facebook page.

