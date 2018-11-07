Wednesday, November 7, 2018
AP Top Business News at 12:19 a.m. EST
2018-11-07
Asian shares rally on US midterms, soothing fears of shifts
Report: Google planning big New York City expansion
US emergency directive after Boeing jet crash in Indonesia
Trump administration finalizes birth control opt-out policy
Australian watchdog approves Nine network, Fairfax merger
Smartphone makers bet on foldable screens as next big thing
Banks could face tighter scrutiny under Rep. Maxine Waters
A Democratic House could probe Trump business ties abroad
Election Impact: Health care stocks jump following midterms
Facebook blocks fake accounts but election battle goes on