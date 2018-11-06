Russia tightens control of anonymous messenger apps

MOSCOW (AP) — Tightening its control over popular anonymous chat apps, the Russian government has approved regulations that would identify users by their cellphone numbers.

The measures signed Tuesday by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are part of Russia’s moves to clamp down on smartphone messenger services, such as Telegram, that authorities claim are used by criminals and terrorists.

Mobile phone network operators will be required to confirm the authenticity of a user’s phone numbers within 20 minutes. If a number cannot be verified, messenger services are required to block users from their platforms.

The Russian government will also require network operators to keep track of which messenger apps their users have registered for.

The decree goes into effect after 180 days.