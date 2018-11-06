BIG 3: Election Day, Voter Machine Problems & Tinder Voting

1. After all the divisiveness, hundreds of rallies and a record-five-billion dollars spent, Americans are finally casting their ballots in the Midterm Elections.

146 years after Susan B. Anthony cast a history-changing vote, women are sharing their voting pride at her grave https://t.co/DNNyXuMHDY pic.twitter.com/ZFGAytD61E — CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2018

2. St. Louis voters who experience a problem at the polls Tuesday will be able to call in their complaints. Problems with voting machines, insufficient ballots and individual conduct in polling places by election officials: Call the St. Louis City Board of Elections at (314) 622-4336

Long lines? Key race? Tell us about your voting experience across the St. Louis region https://t.co/p28AFyP9pw pic.twitter.com/uCzxQoG86h — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) November 6, 2018

3. New York woman is finding a new use for the app Tinder. Thirty-year-old writer Jen Winston has created a profile on the popular matchmaking app and is using it to persuade people to vote in today’s midterm elections in Georgia.

Jen Winston, a 30-year-old in New York City, said she’s found Tinder banking to be “much more effective than canvassing in real life.” https://t.co/g2LuKcEX0d — The Lily (@thelilynews) November 6, 2018