Tuesday, November 6, 2018
BIG 3: Election Day, Voter Machine Problems & Tinder Voting

1. After all the divisiveness, hundreds of rallies and a record-five-billion dollars spent, Americans are finally casting their ballots in the Midterm Elections.

2. St. Louis voters who experience a problem at the polls Tuesday will be able to call in their complaints. Problems with voting machines, insufficient ballots and individual conduct in polling places by election officials: Call the St. Louis City Board of Elections at (314) 622-4336

3. New York woman is finding a new use for the app Tinder. Thirty-year-old writer Jen Winston has created a profile on the popular matchmaking app and is using it to persuade people to vote in today’s midterm elections in Georgia.

