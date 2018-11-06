Open
Tuesday, November 6, 2018
6 detained in suspected plot to attack French president

6 detained in suspected plot to attack French president

PARIS (AP) — A French judicial official says six people have been arrested on preliminary terrorism charges, suspected of plotting to attack French President Emmanuel Macron.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the allegations, said intelligence agents detained the six in three widely scattered regions, including the Alps, Brittany and near the Belgian border. He said the plan appeared to be vague and unfinalized but violent.

Macron is in Verdun on Tuesday as part of World War I commemorations and hosts U.S. President Donald Trump this weekend.

