Open
Close
Monday, November 5, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Yoga studio owner ‘shattered and horrified’ by shooting

Yoga studio owner ‘shattered and horrified’ by shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The owner of a Florida yoga studio where two women were fatally shot has posted an emotional Facebook message about the tragedy.

Brittani Whittington wrote Monday that she’s shattered and horrified from what happened Friday during a yoga class.

She also said she normally holds compassion for people who perpetrate crimes, but right now she “hates” Scott Paul Beierle.

Authorities say the 40-year-old posed as a customer during a yoga class, then began shooting. A 61-year-old faculty member at Florida State University and a 21-year-old FSU student were killed. Five others were injured. Beierle then killed himself.

Also Monday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported that Beierle was fired as a substitute teacher from Volusia County Schools in May for inappropriately touching a female student.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC