Taliban attack an Afghan forces check point, killing 13

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a checkpoint in eastern Ghazni province, killing at least 13 soldiers and policemen.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, says seven soldiers and six policemen were killed. Four soldiers were also wounded in the early Monday attack at the joint army and police checkpoint in Khogyani district.

Noori added that six insurgents were killed and more than 10 others were wounded during a three-hour battle with Afghan forces.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to the media.

Noori says the joint checkpoint was set up two days ago in a strategic area to cut off a supply route for the Taliban. He says the attack completely burned down and destroyed the checkpoint.