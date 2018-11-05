Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances Revealed! Here’s Who’s On It

It’s that time of year again! With Halloween behind us and Thanksgiving in our sights we can now look forward to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rolling down the streets of NYC Thursday, November 22nd. Of course, if you’re going to be here in St. Louis, you can watch the entire parade from 9am until noon on KDSK. The anticipation has been building for awhile now though as we awaited the announcement of this years performances. We have them now!

One happy camper is Carly Pearce. She was glowing with excitement after the announcement was made, and then announcing it on her Twitter account. Also expect JingleFest star Kane Brown to perform during the parade, along with Sugarland, and Martina McBride! Other performers include Diana Ross, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Pentatonix, Anika Noni Rose, and Rita Ora.

YALL! I’m going to be in the @Macys Parade this Thanksgiving!!!! To say I’m THRILLED is an understatement. I can’t wait to see all of the floats and experience the morning on truly another level. 🦃 Watch starting 9am Thanksgiving Day on @nbc! 😊 #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/0JHO4Pl9F3 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) November 1, 2018

