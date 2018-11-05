Idris Elba named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) — British actor Idris Elba has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

The 6-foot-3 Elba star of the television series “The Wire” and “Luther,” was revealed as this year’s winner Monday on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

He tells the magazine in an issue out Friday that the honor came as a surprise, giving him an ego boost.

Elba has also starred in “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” and Marvel’s “Thor” franchise. The actor also performs on the side under the deejay name DJ Big Driis and has his own clothing line.

The 46-year-old actor proposed to model Sabrina Dhowre in February.

Last year’s winner was country music superstar Blake Shelton. Other recent winners include Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine and Channing Tatum.