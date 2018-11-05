Fractious Arizona Senate race heads into final hours

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The congresswomen running for Arizona Senate are in their final campaign swing.

Republican Rep. Martha McSally barnstormed across rural Arizona. Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema dashed around metro Phoenix. The two candidates were trying to turn out every last voter in the neck-and-neck race.

McSally needs to keep Republicans and conservative independents in her column to win the traditionally conservative state. Sinema needs to peel off enough moderate Republicans and win suburban women while turning out the Democratic base in the state’s two major cities.

The race for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is among the most competitive in the nation.