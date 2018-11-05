Democrat challenges GOP hold on Florida governor’s seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters will decide whether to keep the state in Republican control or whether to elect a Democrat as governor for the first time since 1994.

Tuesday’s election between former Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum brings an end to a race where President Donald Trump has had a heavy presence and Gillum was pulled from the campaign trail by a hurricane and a mass shooting.

DeSantis is hoping to ride Trump’s backing to victory, while Gillum is seeking to become the state’s first black governor.

The last time Democrats won a Florida governor’s race was Lawton Chiles’ re-election in 1994. Jeb Bush won in 1998, and Republicans since then have had full control of the governor’s office and Legislature.