Trump heads to Georgia, Tennessee with 2 days until midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — With two days left before polls close, President Donald Trump is traveling to two traditionally Republican states as he looks to help put GOP candidates over the top.

Trump is throwing his political muscle behind Republican statewide candidates ahead of midterm elections that could dramatically reshape his presidency.

The GOP is facing greater headwinds in the House of Representatives.

Trump is set to campaign Sunday in Macon, Georgia, for Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp and in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on behalf of Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn.

Country singer Lee Greenwood plans to perform Trump favorite “God Bless the U.S.A.” in Chattanooga as well as in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Monday.

Trump’s final sprint will take him Monday to Ohio, Indiana and Missouri. His re-election campaign announced Sunday he’ll be joined at his final stop by Fox News personality Sean Hannity and conservative radio star Rush Limbaugh.

Trump plans to spend Election Day conducting get-out-the-vote interviews with local media at the White House, where he is set to watch returns come in.