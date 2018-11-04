Talk of the Town – Teen Talent Competition and Kids Vision for Life St. Louis



In the spirit of fostering the emerging talent in the St. Louis performing arts community, the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is proud to underwrite and produce an adjudicated competition showcasing the talented teens of the St. Louis region. Students are competing for college scholarships, cash awards, prizes, and public appearance opportunities. Students may compete in a talent category of their choice.

Launched in 2008 by Essilor Vision Foundation, Kids Vision for Life’s mission is to eliminate poor vision and its lifelong consequences. In 2009, Kids Vision for Life St. Louis began serving the St. Louis region with its sponsors: Crown Vision Center, Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS), the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Optometry, and the Essilor Vision Foundation. Kids Vision for Life is a simple, cost-effective approach to removing poor vision as a barrier to learning and focuses on elementary-aged students during critical learning/development age periods. The Kids Vision for Life St. Louis program has experienced rapid growth, going from servicing 17 schools in the 2009-10 school year to 156 schools in the 2017-18 school year. As of 2018, nearly 25,000 students have received vision exams and over 20,000 eyeglasses have been prescribed.

