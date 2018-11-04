Longoria, Ferrera, Saldana and more rally for Latino votes

MIAMI (AP) — Eva Longoria, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana, America Ferrera and Gina Rodriguez took to the streets of Miami, leading hundreds of people in an attempt to rally people to vote ahead of Election Day.

While the actresses were looking to improve voter turnout overall, they were specifically targeting the Latino community on Sunday as they marched in Little Havana.

Longoria told The Associated Press that getting people out to vote is one of the most important things that they could do as citizens.

While the actresses have been known for their Democratic leanings, they insisted the purpose was to get everyone engaged.

Ferrera says she wants her fellow Americans to get out and vote because it will make our democracy work better.