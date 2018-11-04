Defending Cup champ Truex starting at back of field in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Defending NASCAR Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. is starting from the back of the field in Texas.

Truex had qualified 13th, but moved to the back of the field for the start of Sunday’s race. His team made an engine change in the No. 78 Toyota after practice. He almost won last week at Martinsville to ensure the chance for a championship repeat before Joey Logano’s bump-and-run move on the last lap.

Logano, the only driver locked into a championship shot at Miami in the season finale in two weeks, starts eighth.

That leaves three spots still up for grabs for Homestead. Truex is among seven playoff contenders, including all four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers starting in the top seven, who would claim a championship-contending spot with a win Sunday.

