China’s Xi promises market opening as import fair begins

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping has promised to open China’s market wider as he opened a trade fair meant to promote the country’s image as an importer, but he offered no response to U.S. and European complaints about technology policy and curbs on foreign business.

Xi spoke Monday at the China International Import Expo, which is being attended by 3,600 companies and foreign leaders including Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of Russia.

In a speech to a VIP audience, Xi said further opening to imports is a “sincere commitment” by Beijing. But he made no mention of complaints that China’s plans for state-led development of technology industries and curbs on access to its domestic industries violate its free-trade obligations.