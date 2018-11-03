Pacific archipelago to vote on independence from France

NOUMEA, New Caledonia (AP) — Voters in New Caledonia are deciding whether the French territory in the South Pacific should break free from the European country that claimed it in the mid-19th century.

A referendum being held on Sunday marks a milestone in the process of the archipelago’s decolonization and will help define New Caledonia’s future as an independent country or as a continuing extension of France.

More than 174,000 registered voters are invited to answer the question: “Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?”

Observers expect a majority to favor remaining a part of France, based on opinion polls and previous election results.

Polling stations open at 8 a.m. (10 p.m. Saturday in mainland France; 9 p.m. GMT) and close 10 hours later. Results are expected later Sunday.