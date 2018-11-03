Migrants’ brief hopes of buses to Mexico’s capital dashed

SAYULA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of Central American migrants traveling in a caravan through southern Mexico had their brief hopes of reaching the country’s capital on Saturday dashed after the governor of Veracruz state pulled an offer of dozens of buses to take them there.

Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes announced Friday evening that authorities in Veracruz would be providing not only humanitarian assistance to the migrants but buses to leapfrog them to Mexico City after three grueling weeks spent walking along highways and hitching rides to reach the coastal state.

But almost immediately afterward, Yunes released a second video saying that because Mexico City’s water system was undergoing maintenance, it would not be correct to send the migrants there.