Health care, Trump among diverse stands of Colorado hopefuls

DENVER (AP) — Republican Walker Stapleton has warned Colorado residents about his “socialist” opponent for governor, U.S. Rep. Jared Polis.

Stapleton’s criticism underscores Republican fears that the party could lose control of the state Senate in Tuesday’s election.

The Senate has acted as a check on attempts by the Democratic-led House to restrict gun rights and raise taxes for public schools.

Polis has countered by saying Stapleton will be a “yes man” for President Donald Trump. The Democrat vows to boost education funding and work toward universal health care coverage.

Stapleton, meanwhile, says he will defend Colorado’s strict limits on taxes and spending. He claims Polis’ plans for fully funded preschool and kindergarten and universal health care coverage would triple Colorado’s budget.

The seat is open because Colorado Gov. Democrat John Hickenlooper faces term limits.

___

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics