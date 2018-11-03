Grief-stricken Leicester wins, Man U overcomes in EPL

Leicester marked its first game since the death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash last weekend by winning at Cardiff 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel gave an emotional team talk and, in a highly charged atmosphere, Leicester was inspired enough to prevail after Demarai Gray produced the only goal with a low finish an hour in.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho called himself “the luckiest manager in the Premier League” after his Manchester United pulled off a 2-1 comeback victory at Bournemouth.

Mourinho described United’s first-half display as a “disaster,” but the visitors recovered from conceding an early Callum Wilson goal to win thanks to an equalizer by Anthony Martial and a last-gasp strike from substitute Marcus Rashford.

Richarlison struck twice in Everton’s 3-1 home victory against Brighton, while Ayoze Perez’s goal led Newcastle to its first win of the season, against Watford 1-0.

Felipe Anderson also scored two as West Ham defeated Burnley 4-2 at the London Stadium.

With leader Manchester City not in action until Sunday, Liverpool could move three points clear at the top by beating Arsenal at Emirates Stadium later Saturday.

