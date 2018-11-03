Governor’s race could flip power or continue Nevada dynasty

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Republican from a political dynasty and a powerful Las Vegas-area politician hoping to become Nevada’s first Democratic governor in two decades are in a tight race for the state’s top office Tuesday.

Like many races in the battleground state of 3 million people, the contest between Republican Adam Laxalt and Democrat Steve Sisolak is close, and the stakes are higher in this election.

The next governor will shape Nevada’s political landscape for a decade, having veto power over the next legislative and congressional maps drawn after the 2020 Census.

Former President Barack Obama and his former Attorney General Eric Holder have both made visits to tout Sisolak’s candidacy, while Laxalt has strong backing from President Donald Trump. Billionaires like California liberal Tom Steyer, Republican casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and the conservative Koch brothers have all picked a side.

