LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Depp’s charismatic leader at the center of the new “Fantastic Beasts” sequel isn’t modeled on President Donald Trump.

But the stars of “Crimes of Grindelwald,” which J.K. Rowling was writing during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, say there are some similarities.

Callum Turner, who plays the older brother of Eddie Redmayne’s main character, says the movie shines a light on leaders both past and present. Turner says the film is about how people can be drawn in by leaders with a seductive message.

The film set in the “Harry Potter” universe finds Depp’s character, Gellert Grindelwald, seeking to gain power and divide “pureblood” wizards from humans in 1920s Paris.

Katherine Waterston plays a magical law enforcement agent. She says Grindelwald is far more “subtle” than the blunt president.