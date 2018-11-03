Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is appealing to the right in the final days of her campaign for a third term representing Republican-leaning Missouri.

She cites approvingly President Ronald Reagan. She says she would back President Donald Trump if he stopped a migrant caravan at the border. She has given an interview to Fox News and decried “crazy Democrats.”

She’s hoping that message wins over independents and moderate Republicans in a state Trump won by nearly 19 percentage points in 2016.

But Trump and her Republican challenger, Josh Hawley, say she’s still too liberal for Missouri.

Trump told supporters during a Thursday rally in Columbia that McCaskill says nice things about him, but doesn’t vote with him. Hawley says he would be a reliable ally for the president.